German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
Jan 20 Baofeng Group Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts share private placement, to raise up to 1.8 billion yuan ($261.82 million) from up to 2 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jfGE8z
($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi)
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average inched down on Tuesday as the market felt the weight of a stronger yen, although a rise by index heavyweight SoftBank helped curb the losses.