Jan 20 ZTE Corp

* Unisplendour acquires 3.65 million H-shares in ZTE at an average price of HK$12.006 a share on Jan 16 - HKEx filing

* Unisplendour's long position in ZTE raises to 9.47 percent from 8.99 percent previously, after the transaction - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/2jGFohY

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)