Jan 20 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 28 million yuan to 52 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 35.7 million yuan

* Comments the development of overseas TV business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ivCIuO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)