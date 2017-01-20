Jan 20 Tianjin Guangyu Development :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 127.5 percent to 157.5 percent, or to be 323.9 million yuan to 366.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 142.4 million yuan

* Comments the increased income of subsidiaries and reduced costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dBpEYy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)