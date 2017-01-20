BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus Q1 profit 2 mln euros
* CET1 ratio at 14.4 pct on a transitional basis and 14.0 pct on a fully loaded basis
Jan 20 Tianjin Guangyu Development :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 127.5 percent to 157.5 percent, or to be 323.9 million yuan to 366.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 142.4 million yuan
* Comments the increased income of subsidiaries and reduced costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dBpEYy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)