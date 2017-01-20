BRIEF-London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
Jan 20 RiseSun Real Estate Development :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 3.86 billion yuan to 4.34 billion yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 3.13 billion yuan to 3.86 billion yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 2.41 billion yuan
* Comments that well sales in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EFvIxO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EFvIxO
* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD APPOINTED RAFFAELE MONASTERO CHAIRMAN AND CEO