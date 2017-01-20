Jan 20 RiseSun Real Estate Development :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 3.86 billion yuan to 4.34 billion yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 3.13 billion yuan to 3.86 billion yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 2.41 billion yuan

* Comments that well sales in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

