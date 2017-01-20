Jan 20 (Reuters) -
[Based on a review by National Payments
Corporation of India (NPCI) on ICICI Bank's action to block
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions made through
PhonePe App, NPCI has noted that PhonePe and Flipkart Apps are
in contravention of the UPI guidelines of interoperability.
Hence, NPCI has directed PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with the
UPI guidelines and allow payments from UPI handles of all banks
on their Apps. Simultaneously, ICICI Bank has been requested to
allow UPI transactions from PhonePe App as soon as PhonePe and
Flipkart start complying with the UPI guidelines on
interoperability.]
