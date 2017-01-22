Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
ZURICH, May 30 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Jan 22 Nanjing Doron Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan (before tax) and distribute 10 new shares as stock dividend for every 10 shares, as well as to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders as 2016 dividend
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8jBb8m
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, May 30 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
May 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points at 7537 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ICAG: British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday. * RBS: A group representing Royal Bank of Scotland investors has accepted an out-of-cour