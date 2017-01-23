Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Jan 23 Tibet Tourism Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to halt review of its share private placement proposal
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jExHqo
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago