BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit down about 55 pct y/y versus 3.5 billion yuan ($509.25 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jldF3e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8729 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: