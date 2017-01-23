Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Jan 23 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co Ltd
* Says its shareholder signed agreement to sell 5.3 pct stake in the company on Jan 22, taking its holdings to 5.1 pct after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jceHRg
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago