Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
ZURICH, May 30 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Jan 22 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 15 percent to 25 percent, or to be 87.41 million to 95.01 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 76.01 million yuan
* Says that R&D of products and market development are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z39YyY
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, May 30 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO