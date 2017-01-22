Jan 22 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 15 percent to 25 percent, or to be 87.41 million to 95.01 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 76.01 million yuan

* Says that R&D of products and market development are the main reasons for the forecast

