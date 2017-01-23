BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Jan 23 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 30-40 percent from 520.9 million yuan ($75.79 million) a year ago
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees