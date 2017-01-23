BRIEF-India's Rasandik Engineering Industries India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 21.2 million rupees versus profit 21.5 million rupees year ago
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 213.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 2.11 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rQneih) Further company coverage: