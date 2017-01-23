BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Jan 23 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's controlling unit plans to use 2.6 million yuan to buy 100 percent stake in a Guangdong-based pharmaceutical firm
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees