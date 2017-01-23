Jan 23 Jiangsu Youli Investment Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says the shareholder Jiangsu-based tech firm cuts stake in the co to 3.2 percent from 33.1 percent

* Says two Wuxi-based investment partnerships, as persons acting in concert, raised stake in the co to 29.9 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tMbCXd

