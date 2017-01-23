Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Jan 23 Jiangsu Youli Investment Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says the shareholder Jiangsu-based tech firm cuts stake in the co to 3.2 percent from 33.1 percent
* Says two Wuxi-based investment partnerships, as persons acting in concert, raised stake in the co to 29.9 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tMbCXd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago