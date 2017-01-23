BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Jan 23Shenzhen Shengxunda Technology
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 0 percent to 20 percent, as result of stable income
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/awnkcT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment