BRIEF-India's Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 23Wanfu Biotech Hunan Agricultural
* Says it sees 2016 net profit of about 2.6 million yuan to 7.6 million yuan, from net loss a year ago, as result of cost control and debt transfer
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/dHCHyr
* Columbia sportswear - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a ninth amendment to its credit agreement dated june 15, 2010 - sec filing