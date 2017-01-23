BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Jan 23 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 23 million yuan to 29 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.9 million yuan
* Comments that sales development is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4SuWPQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees