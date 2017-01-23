Jan 23 Baotou Dongbao Bio-tech Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 18 million yuan to 19.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 5.9 million yuan

* Comments that sales increase is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mWNdtd

