BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 Fukuoka Financial Group Inc :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) announces the company's rating at A+, with view to downgrading -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5WDqua
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares