BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 Haba Laboratories Inc :
* Says the co plans to merge its wholly owned unit, a Tokyo-based cosmetics firm
* Says effective on March 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yv6NUW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.