Jan 23 Accordia Golf Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to take out 62.6 billion yen worth loan

* Says the repayment date on Jan. 24, 2024

* Says it will retire 14.2 million shares (16.8 percent stake) of its common stock on March 27

* Says the total shares outstanding will be 70.5 million shares after the retirement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rr6Gmb

