BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 Accordia Golf Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to take out 62.6 billion yen worth loan
* Says the repayment date on Jan. 24, 2024
* Says it will retire 14.2 million shares (16.8 percent stake) of its common stock on March 27
* Says the total shares outstanding will be 70.5 million shares after the retirement
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.