BRIEF-Handysoft issues 1st series convertible bonds worth 13 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
Jan 23 Wuxi Taiji Industry :
* Says it completed issuing 414.9 million private placement new shares at 4.98 yuan per share
* Says it raised 2.07 billion yuan in total
* Says it signed a 5.88 billion won contract with Black Card LLC to provide Luxury Card in U.S.