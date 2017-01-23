BRIEF-Handysoft issues 1st series convertible bonds worth 13 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
Jan 23 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 157 percent to 186 percent, or to be 18 million yuan to 20 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 6.99 million yuan
* Comments that decreased financial expenses and increased subsidy from government are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6xYEEK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
* Says it signed a 5.88 billion won contract with Black Card LLC to provide Luxury Card in U.S.