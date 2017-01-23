Jan 23 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 157 percent to 186 percent, or to be 18 million yuan to 20 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 6.99 million yuan

* Comments that decreased financial expenses and increased subsidy from government are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6xYEEK

