BRIEF-Handysoft issues 1st series convertible bonds worth 13 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
Jan 23 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 15.7 million yuan to 23.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 26.2 million yuan
* Comments that decreased investment income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GIKtye
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
* Says it signed a 5.88 billion won contract with Black Card LLC to provide Luxury Card in U.S.