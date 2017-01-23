Jan 23 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 15.7 million yuan to 23.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 26.2 million yuan

* Comments that decreased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GIKtye

