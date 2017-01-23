BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus Q1 profit 2 mln euros
* CET1 ratio at 14.4 pct on a transitional basis and 14.0 pct on a fully loaded basis
Jan 23Jiangsu Phoenix Property
* Says it sees 2016 net profit of about 49 million yuan, from net loss a year ago, as result of increased revenue
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/WwtJu8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)