BRIEF-Handysoft issues 1st series convertible bonds worth 13 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
Jan 23 Samsung SDS Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 750 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 58.01 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uZlIL6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
* Says it signed a 5.88 billion won contract with Black Card LLC to provide Luxury Card in U.S.