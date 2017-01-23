BRIEF-Handysoft issues 1st series convertible bonds worth 13 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
Jan 23 Insight Inc :
* Says the co formed business and capital alliance with Allied Architects, Inc.
* Says two entities will cooperate on tourism promotion in Hokkido area via SNS marketing
* Says Allied Architects, Inc. will acquire 2.5 percent stake in the co from shareholders
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SbW5hw; goo.gl/egc09h
* Says it signed a 5.88 billion won contract with Black Card LLC to provide Luxury Card in U.S.