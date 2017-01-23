BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 SAIBU GAS Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to
* SAIBU GAS is offering a takeover bid for 3,145,200 shares (no more than 3,145,200 shares) of STrust Co Ltd 's stock, at the price of 800 yen per share
* SAIBU GAS will hold 51 percent stake in STrust (31,452 voting rights), up from 0 percent
* Total acquisition amount is 2,516 million yen for 3,145,200 shares
* Say the offering period from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20
* Settlement date is Feb. 24
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/d5QASv
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares