BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 China Merchants Securities :
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche securities company short - term corporate bonds of 3.8 bullion yuan with a term of 4 months
* Says the coupon rate is 3.98 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6XSlIz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares