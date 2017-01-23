BRIEF-Handysoft issues 1st series convertible bonds worth 13 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
Jan 23Nationz Technologies
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 1.2 percent to 26.7 percent, from a year ago
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RnV0fI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
* Says it signed a 5.88 billion won contract with Black Card LLC to provide Luxury Card in U.S.