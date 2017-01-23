BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Jan 23 Chabiotech Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th and 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 12,141 won/share from 14,339 won/share, effective Jan. 21
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees