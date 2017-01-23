BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products :
* Says it plans to use 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned meat products subsidiary in Suzhou
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5xHp8Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.