BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Jan 23 Healthcare & Medical Investment Corp :
* Says the co plans to issue 69,150 new units via public offering for 6.75 billion yen
* Says the co will also issue new units via private placement for up to 337.4 million yen
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund property acquisition and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZBENFT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees