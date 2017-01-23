Jan 23 Healthcare & Medical Investment Corp :

* Says the co plans to issue 69,150 new units via public offering for 6.75 billion yen

* Says the co will also issue new units via private placement for up to 337.4 million yen

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund property acquisition and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZBENFT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)