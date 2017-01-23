BRIEF-Handysoft issues 1st series convertible bonds worth 13 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
Jan 23 Pegatron Corp
* Says its subsidiary acquires buildings and facilities worth T$574 million ($18.28 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4040 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed a 5.88 billion won contract with Black Card LLC to provide Luxury Card in U.S.