BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 Nanhua Instruments Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 5.3 percent to 11.5 percent, or to be 34 million yuan to 36 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 32.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from the main business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SBLuFV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.