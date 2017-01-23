BRIEF-Court approves Regnon's restructuring plan
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT COURT IN KATOWICE APPROVED ITS RESTRUCTURING PLAN
Jan 23 Kangxin New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 37-44 percent y/y to 370-390 million yuan ($53.97-$56.89 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kiND4X
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT COURT IN KATOWICE APPROVED ITS RESTRUCTURING PLAN
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30