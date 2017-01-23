BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 28.1 percent to 41.1 percent, or to be 49 million yuan to 54 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 38.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased production efficiency, cost control and decreased loans are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/urm6dB
