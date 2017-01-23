Jan 23 Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 28.1 percent to 41.1 percent, or to be 49 million yuan to 54 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 38.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased production efficiency, cost control and decreased loans are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/urm6dB

