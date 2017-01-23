BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Singtex Industrial :
* Says it will repurchase 1.5 million shares of its common stock (a 4.8 percent stake) during the period from Jan. 24 to March 23
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$20 per share ~ T$35 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$394.3 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2cifWe
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT