Jan 23 Singtex Industrial :

* Says it will repurchase 1.5 million shares of its common stock (a 4.8 percent stake) during the period from Jan. 24 to March 23

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$20 per share ~ T$35 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$394.3 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2cifWe

