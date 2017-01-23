BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be about 98 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 2.0 million yuan
* Comments that sales increase is the main reason for the forecast
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.