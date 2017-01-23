Jan 23 GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be about 98 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 2.0 million yuan

* Comments that sales increase is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Hd1Xej

