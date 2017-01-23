BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co Ltd
* Says it revises profit alert, sees 2016 net profit at 580-600 million yuan ($84.61-$87.52 million) from 650-720 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2khMpCH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT