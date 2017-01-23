BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 23 Grinm Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 35 percent to 65 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 30.3 million yuan
* Comments that market development and increased operating income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nI9v4x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.