BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Jonjee Hi-tech Industrial and Commercial Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 55 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 247.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from the main business of flavouring unit is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SCcHd6
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT