Jan 23 Jonjee Hi-tech Industrial and Commercial Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 55 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 247.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from the main business of flavouring unit is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SCcHd6

