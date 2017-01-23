BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
Jan 23 Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 25 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 108.3 million yuan
* Comments that stable development of the main business and involved performance of newly acquired firm are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/AelLR4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 13.4 million rupees versus 357000 rupees year ago