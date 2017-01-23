Jan 23 Bros Eastern Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (324 million yuan)

* 2016 reported net profit of 464.56 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says significantly decreased exchange loss rate and increased sale volume as main reasons for the forecast



