BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Jiangsu Hongda New Material :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 15 million yuan to 25 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 15 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 60.7 million yuan
* Comments that well performance in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8DfkwA

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT