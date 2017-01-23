BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Nanning Department Store Co Ltd :
* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 32 million yuan to 36 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 27.7 million yuan
* Says that sluggish in sales of core business and increased amortization cost as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xiwio0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT