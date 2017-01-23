BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Harbin Gong Da High-tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to be 75 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY2015 was 18.4 million yuan
* Says that accomplishment of acquisition of tech firm as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1RpzJ4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT