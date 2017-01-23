Jan 23 Harbin Gong Da High-tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to be 75 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY2015 was 18.4 million yuan

* Says that accomplishment of acquisition of tech firm as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1RpzJ4

