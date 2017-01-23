BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23Shandong Jintai
* Says it sees 2016 net profit down about 58.1 percent, from a year ago, as result of decreased sales of Hong Kong unit
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7ZFmmh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT