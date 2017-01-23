BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Hefei Meiling Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 674.8 percent to 722.7 percent (after adjustment), or to be 210 million yuan to 223 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 27.1 million yuan (after adjustment)
* Comments that increased sales of main business is main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8VNUJc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT